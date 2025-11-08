clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Nate Frazier remembers ‘fun part of football’ as career-best day honors …
STARKVILLE, Miss. — For running back Nate Frazier, Saturday brought forth a mixture of emotions.
Connor Riley
Mississippi State coach sounds off after Georgia unplugs electric crowd …
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Davis Wade Stadium was rocking the cowbells were ringing and Mississippi State felt primed for an upset.
Mike Griffith
3 things: Georgia dominates Mississippi State, 41-21, with offensive …
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia football made a loud statement on Saturday afternoon, mitigating the ringing of cowbells at Davis-Wade Stadium.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart gives the latest on Lawson Luckie after scary targeting hit
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie exited the game in the second quarter of the team’s 41-21 win over Mississippi State.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Mississippi State instant observations as visiting …
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Not every game this season for Georgia has been easy. It has played for one-score games, something it did just four times from 2021 through 2023 in the …
Connor Riley
