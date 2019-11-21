What the national media is saying about Georgia football before it hosts Texas A&M

The Bulldogs added a road win over Auburn this past weekend, now giving Georgia wins over the No. 11 Florida Gators, No. 15 Auburn and No. 16 Notre Dame. Of course, the Bulldogs still have their warts, chiefly being the 20-17 loss to South Carolina.

With the Bulldogs coming in as the No. 4 ranked team in the College Football Playoff, it’s once again clear the College Football Playoff committee sees Georgia as the top one-loss team.

But what do fellow coaches think about Kirby Smart’s team? Well, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg asked around and got some revealing answers. As for the positives of this Georgia team, Dan Lanning and the defense drew praise. The Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense and have surrendered just a single rushing touchdown on the season.

As for what some of the anonymous coaches were critical about, one said that the Bulldogs seem to miss former offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

“I think that they’re missing the guy calling it last year,” an opposing defensive coordinator told Rittenberg. “It doesn’t look the same.”

The Georgia offense had its worst showing of the season in the fourth quarter against Auburn. The Bulldogs failed to record a first down in the quarter and a measly two yards during the final 15 minutes. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the defense stonewalled Auburn on its final two drives to preserve a 21-14 victory.

The win locked up the SEC East for Georgia, meaning the Bulldogs will play in the SEC Championship game once again. Should No. 1 LSU beat Arkansas this Saturday — the Tigers are a 43.5-point favorite — the Tigers will win the SEC West.

That would mean a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 4 teams in Atlanta on Dec. 7, should both teams win the final games of their respective seasons.