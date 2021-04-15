What the new NCAA transfer rule means for the Georgia football program

The NCAA passed landmark legislation on Thursday, as it will now allow athletes to transfer one time without having to forfeit a year of eligibility. The transfer rule will take place immediately with regards to the 2021-2022 academic year. The NCAA released a statement on the matter. The decision will need to be ratified by Division I Board of Directors, who are set to meet on April 28.

This will obviously have massive ramifications on both college football and basketball. The Georgia men’s basketball team has already landed three transfer players in the past week in anticipation of the rule being passed. The football team also saw eight scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2020 season as well. This decision will have a significant impact on the Georgia football program in the immediate and long-term future as well. The latest with Tykee Smith Georgia has already dipped into the transfer portal once this offseason, landing West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith in April. Smith is not a graduate transfer, as he has three years of eligibility remaining.