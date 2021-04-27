Dawgs in the NFL
Georgia players fall on Mel Kiper Jr. final Big Board day before NFL...Mike Griffith
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. not as high on Georgia 2021 NFL Draft prospects as others...
Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Tyson...Connor Riley
Tyson Campbell is a cornerback from the University of Georgia who is expected to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. He could possibly go in the first round, which is set to air on April 27....
Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Malik...Connor Riley
A number of Georgia Bulldogs will hear their name called on draft night, as the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 29. In the run-up to the draft, DawgNation will profile each potential draftee...
Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia TE Tre’ McKittyMike Griffith
Former Georgia football tight end Tre' McKitty has the look of a player who will be a better pro than college player after his season at UGA was limited by a knee injury and ensuing surgery that him...
Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about NFL draft prospect...Connor Riley
Richard LeCounte was a key piece of the Georgia defense in each of the past three seasons and is likely to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft....
Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog DJ...Mike Griffith
Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Trey...Connor Riley
Trey Hill is an offensive lineman from Georgia who is hoping to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. He will play at either guard or center after becoming a three-year starter at Georgia....
Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Azeez...Mike Griffith
Georgia football outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is widely projected as a first-round pick in the NFL 2021 Draft after leading the team in sacks the past two seasons....
Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Mark...Connor Riley
Mark Webb is a defensive back from Georgia. He is likely to be taken at some point in the 2021 NFL Draft, as his versatility will be a valued skill by an NFL team....
Miami Dolphins waive Isaiah Wilson just days after officially for...Connor Riley
Isaiah Wilson’s short time in Miami has already come to an end, as the former Georgia Bulldog was waived on Saturday morning....
Mark Webb’s NFL Draft stock jumps after Georgia football Pro Day...Mike Griffith
Georgia football defensive back Mark Webb lit it up at Pro Day on Wednesday, and his NFL draft stock is projected to jump appreciably...
Georgia’s Eric Stokes maintains ‘underdog’ attitude after blazing 40...Mike Griffith
Departing Georgia football star Eric Stokes ran another blazing 40-yard dash in under 4.3 seconds, and his jumps were evidence of the explosive athleticism he possesses...
Isaiah Wilson reportedly traded, to reunite with former Bulldog...Connor Riley
Isaiah Wilson’s time in Tennessee appears to have come to an end, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Wilson will be heading to Miami along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Miami a...
Eric Stokes, one of Georgia football’s greatest success stories, on...Mike Griffith
Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes is one of the Bulldogs' greatest developmental success stories, and appears on the verge of being a first-round NFL draft pick...
