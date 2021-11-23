WATCH: Former Bulldog Andrew Thomas scores big-man touchdown for New York Giants

The former Georgia offensive lineman and current New York Giants left tackle found the endzone on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas is one of five former Bulldogs on the active roster for the Giants, as he’s joined by Azeez Ojulari, Tae Crowder, JR Reed and Lorenzo Carter. JR Isaiah Wilson also plays on the practice squad for New York.

