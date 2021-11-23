WATCH: Former Bulldog Andrew Thomas scores big-man touchdown for New York Giants

Andrew Thomas-New York Giants-touchdown pass
Former Georgia offensive lineman caught a touchdown pass on Monday night.
custom
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Former Bulldog Andrew Thomas sees your Jordan Davis rushing touchdown and raises you a touchdown catch.

The former Georgia offensive lineman and current New York Giants left tackle found the endzone on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas is one of five former Bulldogs on the active roster for the Giants, as he’s joined by Azeez Ojulari, Tae Crowder, JR Reed and Lorenzo Carter. JR Isaiah Wilson also plays on the practice squad for New York.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextFormer Bulldogs Leonard Floyd, Matthew Stafford lead Rams to win...
Leave a Comment