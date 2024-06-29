ATHENS — The NFL’s anticipation is already building for former Georgia football stars Brock Bowers and Javon Bullard.

Bowers, a three-time All-American, and Bullard, a two-time CFP Defensive MVP, are projected to make the NFL’s All-Rookie team, per NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter.

It’s not surprising when one considers the NFL draft value the Las Vegas Raiders placed on Bowers (13th overall) and where Green Bay selected Bullard (58th overall).

Reuter has noted how Bullard and Bowers — both former UGA captains — have already impressed, sharing how he expects each to contribute to their respective NFL franchise this season.

“Bullard can make plays on the ball and secure open-field tackles whether he’s lined up deep or inside the box….,” Reuter penned, acknowledging how Bullard “showed a proclivity for making big plays in big games during his Georgia career.”

Bowers was somewhat of a draft day surprise pick by the Raiders because of Las Vegas selecting former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the second round last season.

Raiders’ first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is expected to utilize Bowers in the same sort of hybrid role he played with the Bulldogs, first under current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and now under second-year UGA coordinator Mike Bobo.

“The Raiders should lean on two tight end sets much more often this year, with Bowers lined up at H-back, on the line or in the slot …. ,” Reuter explained.

“While it’s not the strongest part of his game, Bowers should also earn respect for his run blocking on the outside.”

Former Georgia defensive line dominator Jalen Carter made the 2023 All-Rookie team after Philadelphia made him the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

In addition to Bowers and Bullard, several other former SEC players were projected to make the 2024 NFL All-Rookie team:

RB Ray Davis, fourth round, Buffalo

OT JC Latham, first round, Tennessee

DE Dallas Turner, first round, Minnesota

LB Edgerrin Cooper, second round, Green Bay

CB Terrion Arnold, first round, Detroit

PK Cam Little, sixth round, Jacksonville