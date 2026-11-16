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2 hours ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
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2 hours ago
Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens scores career-high three touchdowns in …
Plenty of former Georgia Bulldogs were making names for themselves during Week 10 of the NFL season.
Hunter DeLauder
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November 10, 2026
Former Georgia QB expected to join list of UGA’s alumni NFL starters
ATHENS — The same type of elbow injury that ended Carson Beck’s career at Georgia could lead to his first NFL start on Sunday.
Mike Griffith
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November 9, 2026
Former Georgia DL Jordan Davis traded, to reunite with former Georgia DL …
Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is on the move, as the Philadelphia Eagles announced they have traded the standout defensive lineman.
Connor Riley
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October 26, 2026
Dawgs in the NFL: Matthew Stafford sets franchise record during win over …
Plenty of former Georgia Bulldogs were making plays during Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday.
Hunter DeLauder
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October 18, 2026
Former Florida safety ejected after spitting at Brock Bowers
C.J. Gardner-Johnson has long toed the line between aggressive and dirty. He crossed said line on Sunday in a game between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.
Connor Riley
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