Devonte Wyatt: The “Let me have him” Georgia football 2022 first-round NFL Draft prospect
DawgNation will be publishing a series of stories of the Georgia football NFL Draft prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Jordan Davis kickstarted the series and was followed by Lewis Cine. The DawgNation profile will be on former Towers High School RB/DL Devonte Wyatt.
Devont’e Wyatt was once committed to South Carolina. Will Muschamp had him first.
He flipped to UGA and then gave DawgNation a few months of pause before he finally signed in February of 2017. He needed one semester of junior college football before he could report to Athens in January of 2018.
Wyatt gave the Bulldogs quite a ride from there. When one thinks of him now, there’s a gregarious over-the-top cheeky grin to color the visual. It fits the face of a talented 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds prototype 3-technique.
That over-the-top smile also frames the moment he clocked that 4.77 showing at the NFL Combine in the 40. His speed talents and movement skills blend with his power to create an impressive first-round prospect for the NFL Draft next Thursday in Las Vegas.
Wyatt is one of three Georgia Bulldogs scheduled to attend that event. When he does, there will be that signature moment when he strolls across the stage to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand.
When he does, think of this phrase: “Let me have him.”
Those words serve as fitting time stamps for three very impressionable parts of the Devonte Wyatt story.
“Let me have Devonte Wyatt” - Towers High School
The first time those words mattered to him was at Towers High School.
Dr. Brian Montgomery, his football coach then, certainly made a difference in Wyatt’s future. The football program seemed on life support when Wyatt was there.
There was no real-lined practice field and the hard-working assistant coaches did what they could.
Just seeing that grass cut on their makeshift practice field would be considered a good day. It wasn’t on one specific practice day in August of 2016.
There was basically one water bucket off to the side. It wasn’t certain if there was Gatorade in it either.
When a visitor stayed all practice to watch the speedy Wyatt go through BOTH defensive line and running back drills, it took a walk to follow Wyatt all over the practice field.