Devonte Wyatt: The “Let me have him” Georgia football 2022 first-round NFL Draft prospect

DawgNation will be publishing a series of stories of the Georgia football NFL Draft prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Jordan Davis kickstarted the series and was followed by Lewis Cine. The DawgNation profile will be on former Towers High School RB/DL Devonte Wyatt. ========================================================= Devont’e Wyatt was once committed to South Carolina. Will Muschamp had him first.

He flipped to UGA and then gave DawgNation a few months of pause before he finally signed in February of 2017. He needed one semester of junior college football before he could report to Athens in January of 2018. Wyatt gave the Bulldogs quite a ride from there. When one thinks of him now, there’s a gregarious over-the-top cheeky grin to color the visual. It fits the face of a talented 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds prototype 3-technique. That over-the-top smile also frames the moment he clocked that 4.77 showing at the NFL Combine in the 40. His speed talents and movement skills blend with his power to create an impressive first-round prospect for the NFL Draft next Thursday in Las Vegas.

Wyatt is one of three Georgia Bulldogs scheduled to attend that event. When he does, there will be that signature moment when he strolls across the stage to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand. When he does, think of this phrase: “Let me have him.” Those words serve as fitting time stamps for three very impressionable parts of the Devonte Wyatt story. “Let me have Devonte Wyatt” - Towers High School