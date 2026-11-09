Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is on the move, as the Philadelphia Eagles announced they have traded the standout defensive lineman.

In doing so, Davis will reunite with another former Georgia defensive lineman as he lands with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They took Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is the same year the Eagles drafted Davis with the No. 13 overall pick.

Davis has 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season for Philadelphia. After playing a key role in Philadelphia’s 2024-25 Super Bowl team, the Eagles gave Davis a three-year $78 million contract extension this past March.

Jacksonville gave up significant draft capital to land Davis, as it gave up a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to land the mammoth defensive tackle. Jacksonville is currently 6-2 on the season and leads the AFC South.

Davis leaves behind multiple former Georgia teammates in Philadelphia, as the Eagles still have Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Smael Mondon and Kelee Ringo all on their defense. The Eagles have lost seven consecutive games and are 2-7 on the season.

Davis is somewhat familiar with his new city, as he played four games in Jacksonville during his time at Georgia. The Bulldogs went 3-1 in those games.

Jacksonville did beat Philadelphia earlier this season when the two teams played in London. Jacksonville takes on the Tennessee Titans this weekend, while Philadelphia is on a bye.