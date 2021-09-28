Dawgs in the NFL: Azeez Ojulari continues fast start, Matthew Stafford shines

Leonard Floyd recorded a sack in the win for the Rams, while Sony Michel ran for 67 yards as he made his first start for Los Angeles.

Another older Bulldog that shined in week 3 was AJ Green, as he finished with 112 receiving yards for the Arizona Cardinals in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was the first time Green topped 100 yards with his new team.

Two former Bulldogs found the endzone this week, as Mecole Hardman and D’Andre Swift both scored touchdowns for their respective teams. Hardman scored for the Chiefs, though Kansas City lost 30-24.