George Pickens, Roquan Smith shine in primetime in Week 7 NFL action

A number of former Georgia pass rushers had productive weekends. Justin Houston, Travon Walker and Lorenzo Carter all recorded sacks this weekend. Houston had 2.0 sacks for the Ravens in their win over the Cleveland Browns.

While the Browns didn’t come away with a win, Nick Chubb did join some elite company after rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown. He leads the NFL in rushing to this point with 740 yards and has an NFL-high eight touchdowns. Chubb joins Jim Brown, Adrian Peterson, Emmitt Smith, and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs to score at least eight touchdowns in each of their first five seasons.

Plenty of Bulldogs were off this past week, as the Bills, Rams, Eagles and Vikings were all on byes. Wide receiver Chris Conley was signed by the Tennessee Titans off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.