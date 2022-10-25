George Pickens, Roquan Smith shine in primetime in Week 7 NFL action
A number of former Georgia pass rushers had productive weekends. Justin Houston, Travon Walker and Lorenzo Carter all recorded sacks this weekend. Houston had 2.0 sacks for the Ravens in their win over the Cleveland Browns.
While the Browns didn’t come away with a win, Nick Chubb did join some elite company after rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown. He leads the NFL in rushing to this point with 740 yards and has an NFL-high eight touchdowns. Chubb joins Jim Brown, Adrian Peterson, Emmitt Smith, and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs to score at least eight touchdowns in each of their first five seasons.
Plenty of Bulldogs were off this past week, as the Bills, Rams, Eagles and Vikings were all on byes. Wide receiver Chris Conley was signed by the Tennessee Titans off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.
As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor which goes to the top Bulldog in the NFL for that week, we’re giving it to Smith. Pickens’ catch was stupendous, but Smith’s team came away with the win and he’s playing like one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
Top Dawg
- Week 7: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears
- Week 6: Tyson Campbell, cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 5: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns
- Week 4: Jamaree Salyer, offensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 3: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears
- Week 2: D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions
- Week 1: Travon Walker, defensive end, Jacksonville Jaguars
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football safety Dan Jackson likely out for 2022 season due to foot injury
- Georgia football podcast: National media shows hypocrisy when discussing UGA
- Potential return of Adonai Mitchell could help answer ‘biggest question’ for Georgia football
- Andre Hastings: The former Georgia football great finally tells the story of why he wound up a Bulldog
- Florida game plan: Riled-up Gators plot to keep Stetson Bennett in ‘bubble’
- Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart aren’t overlooking Billy Napier: ‘They’re always going to be a force’
- Georgia leaders Stetson Bennett, Christopher Smith interested in different locations for Florida game
- Kirby Smart updates injury status of Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell entering Florida game