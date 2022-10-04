Dawgnation Logo
Former 5-star OG prospect Jamaree Salyer turned into an All-American OT at UGA. The extremely versatile OL is expected to be picked in the third round in this week's 2022 NFL Draft. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Jamaree Salyer, Andrew Thomas among the former Bulldogs standing out in theNFL

For all who thought Jamaree Salyer’s best days were at guard, maybe it’s time to consider Kirby Smart knew what he was doing when he had Salyer suit up at left tackle for the Bulldogs.

Salyer made his first career start this past Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers and was flawless in his debut. He did not allow a single pressure in the 34-24 win and was given the game ball for his performance.

Not bad for a sixth-round rookie.

