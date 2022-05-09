Kirby Smart first in line for No. 1 NFL Draft pick Travon Walker, ‘Georgia’s always been there for me’
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was the first to offer Travon Walker a scholarship, planting a seed of belief in the prospect that would translate into Walker’s trust and faith in the program.
It paid off for Smart in the form of a dominant end who could pass rush and set the edge like no others, anchoring one side of the Bulldogs’ historic defense.
RELATED: Why Travon Walker most important pick of Kirby Smart Era
Walker, like Green Bay first-round pick Quay Walker (no relation), patiently waiting until his final year in Athens to start.
RELATED: How Quay Walker, ready to transfer, was talked out of it by Kirby Smart, Glenn Schumann
The long wait paid off with Travon Walker the first to hear his named called in the 2022 NFL Draft.
“It’s something I dreamt of my whole life,” Walker said. “To have it come true meant a lot to me, and to be with my family topped it off.”
The NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick had flown under the radar during the Bulldogs’ magical championship season, overshadowed by Outland and Butkus Award winners Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
Walker stayed true to his low-key nature on draft day, eschewing the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas, the site of the 2022 NFL Draft, to remain with loved ones in Georgia.
“I’m a family guy, I don’t like fake love, so I’d rather be around the people who really care for me and who have been with me through life through my ups and downs,” Walker explained. “That’s the reason I stayed with my family and didn’t go to Las Vegas.”
Travon Walker has always been loyal to family, coaches and teammates.
“Georgia’s always been there for me,” Walker said. “That was the first school to ever offer me a scholarship and to have faith in me.”
The players, to a man, displayed an unselfish willingness to play their roles and not worry about statistics or fame.
Indeed, Walker’s 37 tackles ranked only 11th on the team, and five other players equaled or had more than his 7.5 tackles for loss.
Walker, with the season on the line, helped hem in the Alabama run game to the tune of 30 yards rushing on 28 attempts in a game the Georgia defense took over.
Safety Lewis Cine was the CFP Championship Game MVP, and cornerback Kelee Ringo delivered the Oil Painting moment, a Pick-6 in the final moments.
But the crux of the game was settled in the trenches, led by Walker and fellow first-round 2022 NFL Draft picks Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.
Still, there have been some who have challenged the notion that Walker was not worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.
ESPN allowed a Power 5 offensive coordinator to take a pot shot at Walker in a recently published pay site article.
“The kid that went first, I can’t believe that,” ESPN quoted a Power 5 offensive coordinator as saying.
“A lot of really good GMs out there were probably laughing behind closed doors. The cardinal rule of drafting that early is you don’t ever project. That’s where every mistake has been made.”
RELATED: Georgia football target of snarky anonymous comments
Walker, no doubt, has heard similar doubts and questions asked about his ability.
“Of course, I’m going in there with something to prove, but I’m not going to make it harder than it has to be,” Walker said.
“I’m going in there to play football, something I’ve been doing my whole life.”
Only time will tell if Walker is the sort of difference-maker the Jacksonville franchise believes he will be.
But if Walker’s time at Georgia is an indicator, the Jaguars will be rewarded for believing in Walker.
Kirby Smart made Walker his No. 1 choice, and three years later the Bulldogs’ won a national championship with Walker the first of 14 Georgia players to walk across the stage in a record-breaking NFL Draft class.