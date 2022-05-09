Kirby Smart first in line for No. 1 NFL Draft pick Travon Walker, ‘Georgia’s always been there for me’

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was the first to offer Travon Walker a scholarship, planting a seed of belief in the prospect that would translate into Walker’s trust and faith in the program. It paid off for Smart in the form of a dominant end who could pass rush and set the edge like no others, anchoring one side of the Bulldogs’ historic defense. RELATED: Why Travon Walker most important pick of Kirby Smart Era

Walker, like Green Bay first-round pick Quay Walker (no relation), patiently waiting until his final year in Athens to start. RELATED: How Quay Walker, ready to transfer, was talked out of it by Kirby Smart, Glenn Schumann The long wait paid off with Travon Walker the first to hear his named called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s something I dreamt of my whole life,” Walker said. “To have it come true meant a lot to me, and to be with my family topped it off.” The NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick had flown under the radar during the Bulldogs’ magical championship season, overshadowed by Outland and Butkus Award winners Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Walker stayed true to his low-key nature on draft day, eschewing the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas, the site of the 2022 NFL Draft, to remain with loved ones in Georgia. “I’m a family guy, I don’t like fake love, so I’d rather be around the people who really care for me and who have been with me through life through my ups and downs,” Walker explained. “That’s the reason I stayed with my family and didn’t go to Las Vegas.” Travon Walker has always been loyal to family, coaches and teammates. “Georgia’s always been there for me,” Walker said. “That was the first school to ever offer me a scholarship and to have faith in me.”