Jalen Carter could play himself into top pick, Stetson Bennett performance could lead to being drafted

LOS ANGELES — Jalen Carter has a chance to make sure Georgia wins back-to-back national championships, and in the process, could become the Bulldogs second consecutive No. 1 pick. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, meanwhile, has a chance to win back-to-back championship game MVP honors and help himself get drafted in the process.

Bennett will get more fan and commentator attention throughout Georgia’s CFP Championship Game against TCU at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. But once the game ends and the attention turns toward the next major football event — the 2023 NFL Combine and Draft — Carter will rank among the most talked about figures. The Chicago Bears, who have the top pick after the Houston Texans’ surprise win over Indianapolis, are believed to be considering Carter or Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. Carter, Georgia’s All-American defensive tackle, has been a force throughout the second half of the season after returning from ankle and knee injuries. The Bulldogs defensive line are expected to have their hands full trying to catch up with athletic TCU QB Max Duggan. Carter was somewhat neutralized by Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl when the Buckeyes utilized a moving the pocket and called plays with C.J. Stroud rolling out.

The one time Carter did break through and have an open shot, Stroud was able to dodge him, leaving the nation’s top defensive tackle grasping for air. Carter, who played a career-high 52 snaps, expressed disappointment with himself after the game. Likewise for Bennett, who despite getting CFP Peach Bowl MVP honors, said he played “30 minutes of bad football.” Bennett’s interception at the UGA led directly to an Ohio State touchdown, and he took a second half, third-down sack that took the Bulldogs out of field goal range as they were attempting to come back. Bennett’s fourth quarter performance, along with the Georgia defense keeping the Buckeyes out of the end zone the final 15 minutes, was enough for the Bulldogs to pull out the game. Former NFL scout and current Senior Bowl executive director said he believes Bennett will get a shot at the league.

Nagy told ESPN that Bennett’s arm strength is “good enough to play at the next level,” and “he can run around, and he can buy a second chance.” Like Bryce Young — who is vying with Stroud to be the first quarterback taken in the draft — Bennett is considered undersized by NFL standards. There have only been three quarterbacks drafted since 2006 that stood shorted than 6 feet tall and weighed less than 200 pounds, per ESPN Stats & Info: • Michigan’s Denard Robinson • Appalachian State’s Armanti Edwards • Navy’s Malcom Perry

All of those players, per ESPN, moved to the receiver position in the NFL — something Bennett likely has no interest in doing. “But you put on the tape and you look at his actual football résumé,” Nagy told ESPN, “(and) shoot, he deserves to get a chance, and he will get a chance.” How much of a chance, and whether that comes by virtue of being selected in the seven-round draft or free agency might partially be determined by Bennett’s final collegiate performance with Georgia. To this point, neither the Senior Bowl nor East-West Shrine nor Aloha Bowl all-star games have invited Benne In addition to Carter, junior offensive tackle Broderick Jones, junior cornerback Kelee Ringo and injured outside linebacker Nolan Smith have been projected as first-round 2023 NFL Draft picks. Georgia senior tailback Kenny McIntosh, senior safety Christopher Smith and senior kicker Jack Podlesny have accepted Senior Bowl invites, while senior outside linebacker Robert Beal has been invited to the East-West Shrine Game.

The Bulldogs had a record 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including five players who were picked in the first round.

