Georgia had another strong first round of the NFL draft, with three Bulldogs coming off the board in the opening 32 selections.

Defensive end Mykel Williams went to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 11 pick. Linebacker Jalon Walker gets to stay in Georgia as the Atlanta Falcons drafted him with the No. 15 pick. Safety Malaki Starks heads to Baltimore, as the Ravens drafted Starks with the No. 27 pick.

All three selections were celebrated on Thursday night. Not just by fans, but by those covering the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Walker selection was praised by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who believes Walker has the tools to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“You can only imagine what Atlanta will do with him and the skill set that he brings,” Herbstreit said on the broadcast. “I think he’s going to be the best defensive player out of his rookie class when he gets a chance to get on the field. Because I think he’s versatile enough. I’m not worried at all about his size. 245 pounds.

“You’ve got a guy that they’re really, really going to fall in love with in the end.”

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban knows Walker well, as the now Atlanta Falcon had 2.0 sacks when he played against Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship game.

That game was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Walker will now play his home games.

“I think this guy’s got a lot of diversity as a player,” Saban said. “I do think he’s the best on the edge. But he’s a great athlete. This guy’s smart. Has really good character. He’s really instinctive.

“He’s a Micah Parsons type of player. Violent, relentless rusher. I think this guy’s going to be an outstanding player in Atlanta.”

In taking Walker, he becomes the first-ever Georgia player drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in either the first or second round. Walker won the Butkus Award last season as the nation’s top linebacker. He also led Georgia in tackles for loss and sacks.

Herbstreit and Saban were also fond of the San Francisco 49ers taking Williams when they did. He was actually the first Georgia player to be drafted on Thursday.

Williams battled an ankle injury for much of the 2024 season. He still found a way to finish the season with 5.0 sacks, 4.0 of which came in wins over Texas. The New Orleans Saints took Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft.

Given how well Williams played against Banks, the Georgia product could have a very bright future in San Francisco playing opposite Nick Bosa.

“When he gets healthy, he’s a game wrecker that can take the game over, especially if he’s fit into a situation where it’s not every down, but you move him in early in his career in certain down and distant situations,” Herbstreit said.

Saban added that he likes Williams’ ability to be a scheme-versatile player.

Williams isn’t the only Bulldog who will be paired with an All-Pro player at the next level, with Starks getting the chance to play with Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens.

Starks was a two-time All-American during his time in Athens. His college success should only help him with his transition to the professional level.

“What I love about him coach is that he does not panic when the ball is in the air. He plays the ball well,” ESPN’s Desmond Howard said. “You see, he’s the only guy who’s covered his best tight end back a few years ago. He doesn’t overreact. He’s good at tackles. He fits well in the Baltimore Ravens team.”

Starks matched up against former Georgia standout Brock Bowers plenty of times in practice. Bowers set the NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end as a rookie.

With three more Bulldogs coming off the board in the first round, Kirby Smart has now produced 20 first-round picks during his time in Athens. By comparison, he’s lost just 19 games while winning 105.

The NFL draft continues on Friday night with the second and third rounds of the draft. Offensive linemen Jared Wilson and Tate Ratledge are expected to be drafted during those rounds.