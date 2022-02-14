WATCH: Former Georgia star Matthew Stafford opens Super Bowl LVI scoring with TD passes

Matthew Stafford (9) of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball during pregame warm-ups against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)
The Rams are the choice of most Georgia fans, featuring several Bulldogs including:

• Stafford

• LB Leonard Floyd

• RB Sony Michel

• FS J.R. Reed

Former Bulldogs’ All-American defensive lineman Richard Seymour was among the eight former players and coaches recognized as 2022 NFL Hall of Fame inductees.

