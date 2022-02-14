WATCH: Former Georgia star Matthew Stafford opens Super Bowl LVI scoring with TD passes
The Rams are the choice of most Georgia fans, featuring several Bulldogs including:
• Stafford
• LB Leonard Floyd
• RB Sony Michel
• FS J.R. Reed
Former Bulldogs’ All-American defensive lineman Richard Seymour was among the eight former players and coaches recognized as 2022 NFL Hall of Fame inductees.
