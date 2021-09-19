South Carolina
13
Final
40
(2) Georgia
  • Central Michigan
    21
    Final
    LSU
    49
    Stanford
    41
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    23
    Tulane
    21
    Final
    (17) Ole Miss
    61
  • LSU
    Sat, 9/25 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/25 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Boston College
    (7) Texas A&M
    Sat, 9/25 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (20) Arkansas
    Georgia State
    Sat, 9/25 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (22) Auburn
  • Southeast Missouri State
    28
    Final
    Missouri
    59
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    (7) Texas A&M
    34
    Chattanooga
    23
    Final
    Kentucky
    28
    Tennessee Tech
    0
    Final
    Tennessee
    56
  • (1) Alabama
    31
    Final
    (11) Florida
    29
    Mississippi State
    29
    Final
    Memphis
    31
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Final
    (20) Arkansas
    45
    (22) Auburn
    20
    Final
    (10) Penn State
    28
Roquan Smith-Leonard Floyd-NFL
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bears won 41-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Roquan Smith returns interception 53 yards for TD for Bears

Posted

Former UGA star Roquan Smith has already established himself as one of the NFL’s best linebackers at the age of 24 years old.

On Sunday, he had one of the league’s most speculaur runs in the Bears’ win over Bengals.

Smith stepped in front of a Joe Burrow pass to intercept it and return it 53 yards for a touchdown. On the run, Smith faked out a tackler in the open field, and then outran a couple Bengals skills players to the end zone, while carefully following his blockers.

As a high school senior out of Macon County (Ga.), Smith committed to UCLA on signing day, but ended up attending UGA. He was arguably the best linebacker in school history, winning the Butkus Award as a junior.