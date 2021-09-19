Roquan Smith returns interception 53 yards for TD for Bears

Former UGA star Roquan Smith has already established himself as one of the NFL’s best linebackers at the age of 24 years old.

On Sunday, he had one of the league’s most speculaur runs in the Bears’ win over Bengals.

Smith stepped in front of a Joe Burrow pass to intercept it and return it 53 yards for a touchdown. On the run, Smith faked out a tackler in the open field, and then outran a couple Bengals skills players to the end zone, while carefully following his blockers.