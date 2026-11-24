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15 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
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15 minutes ago
Todd Monken shares new stories about Brock Bowers’ time at Georgia: ‘Buddy …
Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken knows Brock Bowers well. The former Georgia tight end was the leading receiver of Monken’s last two offenses at Georgia.
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November 16, 2026
Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens scores career-high three touchdowns in …
Plenty of former Georgia Bulldogs were making names for themselves during Week 10 of the NFL season.
Hunter DeLauder
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November 10, 2026
Former Georgia QB expected to join list of UGA’s alumni NFL starters
ATHENS — The same type of elbow injury that ended Carson Beck’s career at Georgia could lead to his first NFL start on Sunday.
Mike Griffith
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November 9, 2026
Former Georgia DL Jordan Davis traded, to reunite with former Georgia DL …
Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is on the move, as the Philadelphia Eagles announced they have traded the standout defensive lineman.
Connor Riley
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October 26, 2026
Dawgs in the NFL: Matthew Stafford sets franchise record during win over …
Plenty of former Georgia Bulldogs were making plays during Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday.
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