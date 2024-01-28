ATHENS — Georgia leading rusher Daijun Edwards might have more to gain than any of the seven UGA players at the Senior Bowl this week.

The Georgia program was once known as “RBU,” but this year’s draft class does not figure to add momentum. At least, not at that moment.

That’s why Edwards taking advantage of his invitation to the Senior Bowl is such a big deal — there’s a chance he might not even get picked in the draft.

Kenny McIntosh slipped into the seventh round last season despite his overwhelming production for Georgia’s national championship team.

McIntosh’s time in the 40-yard dash — 4.62 seconds — was thought to contribute mightily to his unanticipated fall.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy was so impressed with McIntosh’s work at the Senior Bowl that he personally called the Seattle Seahawks staff — who he once worked for as an NFL scout — to lobby for them to pick the former Georgia fan-favorite.

Edwards and Kendall Milton will both push to beat that number when they run at the NFL combine, and Edwards will look to show NFL scouts he can pass protect and catch the ball as well as McIntosh did in Mobile last season.

Milton, who finished his career with an Orange Bowl MVP performance, declined to compete at the Senior Bowl.

Milton, at the advisement of his agent, is working to improve his time in the 40-yard dash for the NFL Combine.

Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest NFL Draft “Big Board” and neither Edwards nor Milton were among the Top 10 running backs.

To be clear, the NFL draft evaluation process is multilayered, with most of the hay in the barn from the regular-season scouting.

But the players will also be evaluated if they play in all-star games, compete and the NFL combine or come to team facilities for individual workouts and interviews.

Typically, there is some draft stock movement.

Texas’ Jonathan Brooks is the top-ranked tailback, per Kiper, while SEC backs Ray Davis (sixth) and Jaylen Wright (10th) also made the list.

In addition to the hard-charging Edwards, who started in 10 of the 12 games he played this season, the Bulldogs will be well-represented at the annual all-star game in Mobile.

UGA players taking part in the NFL-coached and supervised practices from Tuesday to Thursday leading up to the all-star game at 2 p.m. next Saturday (TV: NFL Network) are:

• Daijun Edwards (not ranked at RB)

• Ladd McConkey (No. 9 among receivers)

• Javon Bullard (No. 4 among safeties)

• Sedrick Van Pran (No. 2 among centers)

• Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (not ranked at WR)

• Tykee Smith (No. 7 among safeties)

• William Mote (long snapper)

Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue will take part in the Shrine Bowl all-star game on Thursday.

Other UGA players expected to be at the NFL Combine and get drafted are projected first-round picks …

• Brock Bowers, (No. 1 tight end)

• Kamari Lassiter (No. 4 cornerback)

• Amarius Mims (No. 5 offensive tackle)

Georgia had 10 players drafted off last season’s CFP Championship team, and 15 selected the year before.