NFL No. 1 pick Travon Walker signs for $34 million

Greatest college defense ever? UGA's 2021 squad had an NFL-record five defensive players selected in the first round, led by No. 1 pick Travon Walker to the Jacksonville Jaguars
Corey Perrine/The Florida Times-Union via AP
Travon Walker, who had a meteoric rise from not making the All-SEC team to the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, will sign his contract on Thursday.

The former UGA star make a guaranteed $37.4 million over four years, including a $24.4 million signing bonus, per the NFL Network.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who landed Walker, will also hold a fifth-year team option for the talented defensive end.

