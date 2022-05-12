NFL No. 1 pick Travon Walker signs for $34 million
Travon Walker, who had a meteoric rise from not making the All-SEC team to the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, will sign his contract on Thursday.
The former UGA star make a guaranteed $37.4 million over four years, including a $24.4 million signing bonus, per the NFL Network.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who landed Walker, will also hold a fifth-year team option for the talented defensive end.
UGA News
- NFL No. 1 pick Travon Walker signs for $34 million
- What Brock Bowers can and should learn from George Pickens’ Georgia football career
- Kirby Smart’s secret sauce: Challenged Georgia defense to match historic teams
- Robert Beal makes Georgia football pass rush an underrated strength in 2022
- Former West Virginia All-American Tykee Smith keeps reloaded Georgia defense straight
NextWhat Brock Bowers can and should learn from George Pickens’ Georgia...