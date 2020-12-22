Nick Chubb earns Pro Bowl honors, Mecole Hardman and Rodrigo Blankenship make big plays in Week 15

Nick Chubb missed four games this season due to a knee injury he suffered in a game against the Dallas Cowboys. And the former Georgia running back still did enough to be named one of the best running backs in the AFC.

Chubb made the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season, as he has helped lead the Browns to a 10-4 record. On the season, Chubb has 931 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, good for fifth and sixth in the NFL in those respective categories. Imagine where he would be had he been able to play a full season.

Chubb found the end zone once again this week for Cleveland, as the Browns beat the New York Giants 20-6.

Chubb was the only Bulldog to make the Pro Bowl this year, but he was far from the only one to have a successful week.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman perhaps made the play of the day as he made an incredible toe-tapping touchdown catch in Kansas City’s 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The touchdown catch was one of three receptions on the day for Hardman. He’s now got touchdowns in back-to-back weeks for the Chiefs who are now 13-1 on the season.

Former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship set a new career-best as he made a 53-yard field goal in Indianapolis’ 27-20 win over the Houston Texans. Blankenship also made a 35-yard field goal and connected on all three of his extra points. The rookie kicker ranks second in the NFL in points scored this season.

Fellow former Bulldog Justin Houston recovered a key fumble for the Colts in the win.

Another Georgia rookie who had a productive week was running back D’Andre Swift. He scored twice for the Lions this weekend while putting 67 rushing yards. However, the Lions lost once again as they suffered a 46-25 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

In the same game, Matthew Stafford completed 22 of his 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.

As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor that goes to the Bulldog who had the best week in the NFL, we’re giving it to Chubb. While he only ran for 50 yards, earning another Pro Bowl honor is certainly worth celebrating.

Top Dawgs in the NFL

Week 15: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 14: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears ILB

Week 13: Justin Houston, Indianapolis Colts OLB

Week 12: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 11: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 10: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 9: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears ILB

Week 8: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 7: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 6: Tae Crowder, New York Giants LB

Week 5: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants OT

Week 4: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 3: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 2: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 1: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

