Nick Chubb shows off strength in viral video

Posted

Nick Chubb is one of the NFL’s best running backs. He’s also one of the strongest in the league, too.

The former UGA star was captured on video doing a squat of 675 pounds – or seven plates one each side. Chubb made it look so easy.

