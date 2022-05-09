Nick Chubb shows off strength in viral video
Nick Chubb is one of the NFL’s best running backs. He’s also one of the strongest in the league, too.
The former UGA star was captured on video doing a squat of 675 pounds – or seven plates one each side. Chubb made it look so easy.
UGA News
- Nick Chubb shows off strength in viral video
- Championship Georgia football program lines up for Arch Manning
- WATCH: Darris Smith viral track clip another reminder of what Georgia football values in recruiting
- Philadelphia Eagles high on Georgia stars Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean with Bulldogs fans ready to follow
- Kirby Smart first in line for No. 1 NFL Draft pick Travon Walker, ‘Georgia’s always been there for me’
NextChampionship Georgia football program lines up for Arch Manning