Nick Chubb’s launching his own ‘Chubb Crunch’ cereal

The former UGA football star has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to create a signature line of cereal which will available online and in Heinen’s grocery stores in Cleveland by the late summer, per TMZ . Chubb now plays for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

If you’re a fan of Nick Chubb and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, then you may be in heaven soon.

A portion of the proceeds from “Chubb Crunch” will go to First Candle, an organization that has the goal of eliminating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Chubb reportedly had a nephew die from SIDs.

“It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially that it benefits a cause that is close to my family,” Chubb told the website.

Chubb, 25, has made the Pro Bowl in two out of his three seasons in the NFL.