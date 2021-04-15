Nick Chubb’s launching his own ‘Chubb Crunch’ cereal
If you’re a fan of Nick Chubb and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, then you may be in heaven soon.
The former UGA football star has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to create a signature line of cereal which will available online and in Heinen’s grocery stores in Cleveland by the late summer, per TMZ. Chubb now plays for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.
A portion of the proceeds from “Chubb Crunch” will go to First Candle, an organization that has the goal of eliminating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Chubb reportedly had a nephew die from SIDs.
“It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially that it benefits a cause that is close to my family,” Chubb told the website.
Chubb, 25, has made the Pro Bowl in two out of his three seasons in the NFL.
UGA News
- Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Tyson Campbell
- Tyson Campbell: 3 things to know about the 2021 NFL Draft prospect
- Georgia baseball tickets for Georgia Tech in demand, approaching $200 a pair
- Debunking 3 freezing cold Georgia takes: Kirby Smart, Tom Crean
- Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver