ATHENS — Nick Saban says Texas has to force Gunner Stockton to throw the football if it is to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Will Muschamp will be the key to that, according to Saban’s College GameDay counterparts, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis.

“The key to me against Georgia is you’ve got to be able to stop them running the ball,” Saban said Saturday on College GameDay.

“It’s to get them behind the sticks and make Gunner Stockton win the game throwing the ball down the field. I think that’s going to be the difference in the game, can they do that?”

Herbstreit said that’s where Muschamp, who served as co-defensive coordinator on UGA’s CFP Championship teams of 2021 and 2022, comes into play.

“Will Muschamp, a former Georgia assistant now the Texas defensive coordinator, he’s the key to all these questions and answers to this game coming up next Saturday and if Texas can make a run,” Herbstreit said on the College GameDay Show.

“I think Sark (Texas coach Steve Sarkisian) hired Will Muschamp — Will’s a great coach — (and) he knows how Georgia operates,” Rece Davis said. “Can he beat them? We’ll find out, he certainly knows that program as well as anyone.”

The last time Muschamp stood on the opposite sideline from Georgia he was the head coach at South Carolina, and the Gamecocks’ scored a 20-17 double-overtime upset in over the Bulldogs

It’s the only game in Smart’s head coaching career that he has lost when his defense allows 20 points or fewer (99-1).

Herbstreit said Sarkisian is also going to have to find some answers on offense.

“The concern is what everyone is talking about with Arch (Manning), not just the decision-making and inconsistency,” Herbstreit said. “His average completion yards — 3 yards downfield (against Texas A&M Saturday — that’s not going to be good enough against this Georgia defense.”

The Longhorns (10-2) will be facing the Bulldogs (11-1) for the fourth time in the past three seasons at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 35th and final SEC league title game.