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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Florida DC dialed in on Georgia offense, has slowed Bulldogs before
ATHENS — Brad White has seen a lot of Georgia football from the coaching booth, including one game against Gunner Stockton that left a mark.
Mike Griffith
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Next Sanford Stadium concert act, date announced
In 2026, Sanford Stadium hosted Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Zach Top and Lauren Alaina for a concert inside Sanford Stadium.
Connor Riley
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Florida RB Jadan Baugh is ‘one of the ones that got away’ for Kirby Smart
Kirby Smart has no problem admitting he got it wrong when it comes to Florida running back Jadan Baugh.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia announces extended partnership with Learfield in attempt to …
Money matters in today’s age of college athletics.
Connor Riley
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Eli Drinkwitz, Shane Beamer share edgy keys for Georgia to stop Florida …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and the Georgia defensive have the blueprint for stopping Florida’s run game, but the trick will be in the execution of it.
Mike Griffith
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