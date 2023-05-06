WATCH: Nolan Smith’s description of Kelee Ringo’s iconic interception will fire up every Georgia football
Every Georgia football fan will remember Kelee Ringo’s interception and return against Alabama in the 2022 National Championship game. But few will provide the level of insight on the play that Nolan Smith did.
The Georgia football captain, who was taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, was asked about Ringo’s interception in a press conference on Friday.
While eight members of the 2021 defense were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, Smith and Ringo both returned for the 2022 season. They each led Georgia to a second-consecutive national title, as the Bulldogs went 15-0 and beat TCU 65-7 in the national championship game.
The Philadelphia Eagles took Smith and Ringo in the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith was selected with the No. 30 overall pick, while Ringo was taken with pick No. 105. The Eagles have added six former Georgia Bulldogs to their roster in the last two years, as Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean were taken in the 2022 NFL. Jalen Carter went No. 9 in the 2023 NFL Draft and Philadelphia traded for D’Andre Swift.
In total, Georgia had 10 players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. No school had more. Given the play Ringo made, it’s easy to see why he’s a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
