Nolan Smith wows at NFL combine with blazing 40-yard dash, elite vertical jump

But there was Smith on Thursday, taking part in on-field drills at the NFL combine. The former Georgia standout showed why he’s one of the top athletes at his position, turning in an unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash.

Georgia defender Nolan Smith suprised some when he told reporters he would be working out this year’s NFL combine. He suffered a torn pectoral in Georgia’s win over Florida at the end of October.

Given it is an upper-body injury, Smith did say he was not going to do the bench press. Still, Smith was very eager to show NFL teams what he can do.

“I play football. That’s why I’m here. I haven’t done anything in a long time,” Smith told reporters on Wednesday. “I can’t wait to showcase my talents. Everyone thought I died and all this stuff. I turned off the mock drafts, I turned off my phone, and I picked up a book. You can’t hurt me. I just wanted to create an iron mind, a mindset that no one can hurt me. No matter what you say about me, I’m just going to work.”

In addition to being an exceptional athlete, Smith was an instrumental leader for the Bulldogs. Even after going down with his injury, Smith continued to push his teammates.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs would not have won the national championship were it not for Smith’s leadership.

“NFL teams will value someone who can impact their team when they’re not playing,” Smart said in January. “I told him, the Ohio State win, about 20 percent of that win goes to him because he was over on that sideline never doubting, and just kept preaching. It’s little things like that that make a difference in a team.”