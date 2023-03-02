WATCH: Georgia teammates go nuts celebrating Nolan Smith, Robert Beal at NFL combine
Georgia players often speak about connection and brotherhood and how much that means to them. We got a chance to see that on display on Thursday afternoon.
Nolan Smith and Robert Beal both had strong performances at the NFL combine. Beal ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at 247 pounds, an impressive display that will no doubt help his draft stock.
This is only the first day of workouts at the NFL combine and Georgia will be well-represented on all three days. Kelee Ringo, Chris Smith and Jack Podlesny will all workout tomorrow. Stetson Bennett, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington will do so on Saturday and Sunday will see Kenny McIntsoh, Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kelee Ringo hopes to set 40-yard dash record at NFL combine: ‘This is an amazing opportunity’
- Jalen Carter returns to Indianapolis to finish out NFL combine activities
- Nolan Smith identifies Georgia football leaders for 2023 season: ‘10 and 2′ to bring the juice
- NFL decision-makers weigh in on what’s next for Jalen Carter following arrest warrant
- Details emerge from Stetson Bennett arrest in Dallas
- Nolan Smith shares why he’s glad he didn’t transfer out of Georgia: ‘That’s just not how you do it’
UGA News
- WATCH: Georgia teammates go nuts celebrating Nolan Smith, Robert Beal at NFL combine
- Nolan Smith wows at NFL combine with blazing 40-yard dash, elite vertical jump
- Kelee Ringo hopes to set 40-yard dash record at NFL combine: ‘This is an amazing opportunity’
- Jalen Carter returns to Indianapolis to finish out NFL combine activities
- Jalen Carter turns himself in, released on bond for reckless driving, racing charges
NextNolan Smith wows at NFL combine with blazing 40-yard dash, elite …