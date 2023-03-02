Dawgnation Logo

WATCH: Georgia teammates go nuts celebrating Nolan Smith, Robert Beal at NFL combine

1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with linebacker Nolan Smith after their 33-18 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Georgia players often speak about connection and brotherhood and how much that means to them. We got a chance to see that on display on Thursday afternoon.

Nolan Smith and Robert Beal both had strong performances at the NFL combine. Beal ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at 247 pounds, an impressive display that will no doubt help his draft stock.

This is only the first day of workouts at the NFL combine and Georgia will be well-represented on all three days. Kelee Ringo, Chris Smith and Jack Podlesny will all workout tomorrow. Stetson Bennett, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington will do so on Saturday and Sunday will see Kenny McIntsoh, Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon.

