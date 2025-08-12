clock icon
1 minute ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest On the Beat
1 minute ago
10 promising things from Georgia Scrimmage One Kirby Smart could be asked …
ATHENS — Georgia football has one fall scrimmage down and a lot of fine-tuning to go before opening the season against Marshall on Aug. 30.
Mike Griffith
August 9, 2025
Gunner Stockton’s winning edge: Kirby Smart shares insight into QB …
ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart looks at Gunner Stockton and sees a quarterback who has all the tools for success.
Mike Griffith
August 6, 2025
Travaris ‘T-Rob’ Robinson can speed up Georgia defensive development, …
ATHENS — There’s a “Georgia Way” in Coach Kirby Smart’s program, and in his second year in the program co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson is more comfortable …
Mike Griffith
August 6, 2025
The Brock Bowers effect: How Georgia capitalizes on Bowers’ legacy, a look …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers isn’t running out of the tunnel at Sanford Stadium this fall, but the former Georgia superstar and current top NFL tight end still has a presence in …
Mike Griffith
August 5, 2025
Super Bowl-winning coach hits mark with team message, picks all-time …
Jon Gruden spent some time with the Georgia football team recently, sharing some motivational messages to the players before stirring up the Bulldogs’ fanbase a bit.
Mike Griffith
