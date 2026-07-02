Georgia football’s 2027 recruiting class stands 17th in the 247Sports composite rankings, but there’s an old saying that applies now more than ever in college football: “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The Dec. 2 early signing period is a long way off.

There’s plenty of time for “committed” players who have not signed contracts to change their minds and choose different schools. A verbal commitment in recruiting is merely a part of the negotiating process as several schools, including Georgia, have learned with late-term flips at pivotal positions.

Georgia recently had two 5-star quarterbacks verbally committed only to see them end up signing at other schools: Dylan Raiola (2024, Nebraska) and Jared Curtis (2026, Vanderbilt).

The Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class consists of 17 players, per 247Sports, with two 5-star players among them: tailback Kemon Spell and tight end Jaxon Dollar.

But Georgia’s relatively low team recruiting ranking, which is seventh among SEC schools, has led to some hand-wringing from fans who have become accustomed to decorated signing classes.

NIL dealings and what amounts to an annual free-agent transfer portal has changed the game when it comes to roster management.

All that said, one doesn’t have to look back too far to see there are no such thing as guarantees when it comes to recruiting, including 5-star impact and production.

Nine 5-star players from the 2018 signing class ended up playing for the Bulldogs, but their career paths varied greatly. Five of those were part of the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship team.

Here’s a closer look at Smart’s 2018 signing class, which finished No. 1 in the 247 composite rankings.

Georgia’s 5-star signees in 2018

• Justin Fields: Transferred to Ohio State

• Zamir White: Two-year starter and captain

• Jamaree Salyer: Three-year starter and captain

• Tyson Campbell: Three-year starter

• Adam Anderson: Dismissed

• Cade Mays: Two-year starter, transferred to Tennessee

• Brenton Cox: Played one season, transferred to Florida

Georgia’s incoming 5-star transfers in 2018

• JT Daniels: Started seven games, transferred

• Derion Kendrick: One-year starter

The takeaway, even before the introduction of NIL after the 2021 season and the easing of transfer restrictions, is that recruiting 5-star players and retaining them are entirely different things.

An argument could be made that the 3- and 4-star signees in Georgia’s 2018 class proved just as impactful.

Here’s a look at players from the 2018 class who started or were part of the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship team:

Georgia’s 2021-22 CFP starters from 2018 class

• Jordan Davis: 3-star

• Warren Ericson: 3-star

• Jamaree Salyer: 5-star

• Zamir White: 5-star

• Derion Kendrick: 5-star

• Christopher Smith: 3-star

• Devonte Wyatt: 4-star

• Quay Walker: 4-star

• Jake Camarda: 3-star

Other 2018 recruits on UGA’s 2021 roster

• James Cook: 4-star

• Tramel Walthour: 3-star

• Kearis Jackson: 4-star

• Channing Tindall: 4-star

• Adam Anderson: 5-star

• Owen Condon: 3-star

• John FitzPatrick: 4-star

• JT Daniels: 5-star