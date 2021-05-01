Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft: 5 potential Georgia draftees, school record in reach

The five Bulldogs’ players who will be drafted on Saturday or sign free-agent contracts are:

ATHENS — Day Three of the 2021 NFL Draft begins at noon with the Georgia football team within striking distance of tying or surpassing the school record for most players selected in one year (8).

Georgia football has had six players selected thus far:

It’s the most number of players the Bulldogs have had selected in the first three rounds of an NFL Draft, eclipsing the previous mark of five, set on five occasions, most recently in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Some other notes about Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft, per the award-winning UGA Sports Information department:

• Campbell is the first-ever UGA player selected with the opening pick of the second round, and the first chosen by Jacksonville since Marcus Stroud (first round) in 2001.

• The N.Y. Giants have picked five UGA players in the past four years, most recently choosing Ojulari and his former Georgia roommate, Andrew Thomas, the year before.

• By choosing Rice, Tennessee has picked a UGA player in each of the past three NFL drafts.

• Cleveland is only the third Georgia player chosen by the Baltimore Ravens