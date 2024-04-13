ATHENS -- Georgia football will be on display for all to see on G-Day, with quarterback Carson Beck the starring attraction and the promise of emerging players.

The annual scrimmage kicks off at 1 p.m. at Sanford Stadium (Streaming: ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus) with sunny skies and a high of 75 expected.

There will be plenty of heat on the field, as well, with players and position groups going head-to-head amid the scripted scrimmage.

The Bulldogs will be split into two squads for the game, historically with the first-team offense and first-team defense on opposite sidelines, and likewise for the second-team.

Here are three things to watch for in the game:

1. The Carson Beck Show

Beck, in his second-year running the offense, is among top offseason Heisman Trophy favorites and the top-rated quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft class according to some early projections.

Beck has an NFL-ready arm capable of making all the throws to go with rapid pre-snap read processing and the athleticism to extend plays.

That said, Beck is only as good as his supporting cast, and the UGA receiving corps has undergone a considerable makeover replacing three of the top four pass catchers from last season while adding three transfer receivers.

Returning vets Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith and Dillon Bell have impressed in earlier scrimmages, while Beck is working to get in sync with Colbie Young and the two other incoming transfers.

2. Run, Kirby, Run

Smart has indicated Georgia’s deep and talented offensive line has been a strength of the team, and with a loaded backfield that could mean the best UGA run game in years.

The Bulldogs haven’t had an All-SEC back since D’Andre Swift in 2019, but there’s a chance that could change this season with Florida transfer Trevor Etienne and 240-pound sophomore Roderick Robinson impressing in spring drills.

To boot, Georgia has seen Andrew Paul return from his injury with a vengeance, and Branson Robinson has indicated he’ll have 1,000-yard hopes once healthy after sprig drills.

3. Playmakers

It has been said close games often boil down to four or five plays, and with Georgia’s challenging schedule away from Sanford Stadium (Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss) UGA needs playmakers on offense, defense and special teams.

The most pivotal offensive players are obvious, with the likes of Beck, Etienne, Dominic Lovett and Dillon Bell leading the way.

Defense, however, is where the Bulldogs truly need break-out players on all three levels — defensive line, linebackers and secondary.

Smart, whose defensive expertise has helped make him the top coach in the nation, demands intense practices but recognizes how top players have a knack for stepping up in big moments.

“You always like to see how these young guys react to a big environment,” Smart has said when asked about spring games two seasons ago.

“I don’t think any of these (new) guys have played in front of a crowd this size in their careers. So, I’d like to see the mid-years and the guys that maybe didn’t have a major role last year take on bigger role.”

Nothing has changed in that respect, and if anything, the G-Day Game carries even more significance with the NCAA transfer portal opening on Tuesday and running through April 30.

Georgia, like every talented program, will have more non-starters enter the portal in search of better playing time and NIL earnings.

The G-Day Game could provide an indicator of what’s ahead, as players script playing time and competitions play out at positions.