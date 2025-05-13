ATHENS — Georgia football has had some memorable moments at Sanford Stadium during Kirby Smart’s tenure, and another one is set to take place on Aug 30 between the hedges.

The Bulldogs will be a prohibitive favorite over Marshall to enjoy a record-setting victory with what would be their 32nd consecutive home victory.

Georgia’s 31-game home win streak, dating back to a 20-17 overtime loss to South Carolina on Oct. 12, 2019, is the longest active home win streak in the FBS ranks and has tied Alabama for the longest home win streak in SEC history.

The Tide’s win streak ran from 2015 to 2019, before Nick Saban’s team stumbled in a 46-41 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium to an eventual-national champion LSU team lead by Joe Burrow on Nov. 9 of that season.

Georgia’s current home win streak had started three weeks before with a 21-0 shutout win over Kentucky.

The Bulldogs, 50-4 in home games under Smart, are sure to be ready to celebrate the record-breaking win and add to it the following week when they host FCS Austin Peay.

The SEC portion of Georgia’s schedule is particularly challenging this season, however, and Smart and the Bulldogs will be hard-pressed to complete what would be a seventh consecutive undefeated home slate.

History certainly plays a role in ranking the top three “must-see” games for Georgia fans this season.

First up, and perhaps most important to Bulldogs fans on account of bragging rights, is the Sept. 27 home game against Alabama

Georgia hasn’t beaten the Tide in a regular-season game since 2007, when Matthew Stafford was quarterbacking the Bulldogs.

Yes, Georgia beat Saban and Alabama in CFP Championship Game following the 2021 season, winning 33-18 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

But there’s nothing like an in-season win over a rival school and that’s what Alabama has become for Georgia as the elite programs have battled for conference superiority.

Last year’s 41-34 loss to the Tide in Tuscaloosa was particularly painful for Georgia, which rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter after trailing 30-7 at halftime.

Georgia’s SEC contests with Kentucky (Oct. 4), at Auburn (Oct. 11) and against Ole Miss (Oct. 18) all have the potential to get interesting if league parity remains on par with what the league saw last season.

The new NIL and transfer portal rules have leveled the playing field like never before, as evidenced by the unprecedented road struggles Top 25 SEC teams endured last season.

Georgia’s annual game in Jacksonville against Florida was going the Gators’ way, up 10-3, before starting quarterback DJ Lagway left the game with a hamstring injury.

The Bulldogs rallied in the second half, outscoring Florida 28-7 over the final 30 minutes for a 34-20 victory,

The Gators, with Lagway sidelined, fell by a 49-17 count at Texas the following week, leading many to believe coach Billy Napier was all but finished.

But the following week brought new fortunes, a 27-16 home win over LSU, and the Gators followed that up with a 24-17 win over Ole Miss that essentially knocked the Rebels out of a College Football Playoff spot.

Wins over Florida State (31-11), and in the Gasparilla Bowl over Tulane (33-8) followed, and Florida brings as much momentum into the 2025 season as anyone, as Lagway is expected to be recovered from an injury that limited him in spring drills.

The Georgia-Florida game, on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville, makes the must-watch list with the rivalry once again in question.

There’s an added nostalgia to the game in that the next two contests will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium and in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium while EverBank Stadium transforms into the so-called “Stadium of the Future” with an estimated $1.4 billion renovation.

Last, but certainly not least — perhaps the most important regular season game — will feature Georgia playing host to Texas at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 15.

The Bulldogs turned back the Longhorns twice in 2024 — both times as underdogs — and in Austin, Texas, and the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, to boot.

Texas looks to feature quarterback Arch Manning in his debut season as the team’s true leader.

Georgia lost a high-profile recruiting battle for Manning three years ago and enters into its season with a much-less celebrated signal caller in the form of Gunner Stockton.

Texas, with a considerably lighter SEC slate than Georgia — the Longhorns played just two league teams with winning records last season, UGA and Texas A&M — is shaping up as the conference’s preseason favorite.

A lot can happen for each team between now and the mid-November matchup, but ticket prices starting at $623 each on StubHub are evidence of just how anticipated this matchup will be.