ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said he enjoys putting the pieces of the puzzle together each year, and this season will be no different.

The Bulldogs held their second scrimmage on Saturday, and the head coach is sure to have an agenda to discuss.

There are plenty of questions, to be sure, and the importance is in the eye of the beholder.

Here are three questions that come to mind from this vantage point:

1. What does the best 11 look like on offense and defense?

Smart likes to say the best 11 will be on the field, but that can change or be modified depending on matchups with the various opponents

Chris Cole is an emerging, versatile player who figures to be on the field in some capacity, but where?

The secondary has a great deal of talent, as well, with a great deal of competition that has yet to shake out.

Offensively, Mike Bobo has talked about Georgia’s decision to go with two tight end sets vs. three receiver sets. It’s a competition, in the sense that playmakers are at a premium.

The running back competition/rotation is also particularly interesting, as young talent and depth has emerged this fall.

2. What does the offense look like with Gunner Stockton?

Every offensive coordinator designs the offense around the quarterback’s strengths, and Stockton’s mobility presents some options.

Matchups factor in, of course, as can the health of players, as last season UGA’s lack of depth in the backfield led to more “extended handoffs” via the short pass game.

Georgia enters this season with depth in the skill positions and a stated priority to run the offense through the running game.

3. How will the competitions shake out?

The starting safety position next to KJ Bolden is still up for grabs, and it appears Georgia has the luxury of two future NFL players -- Ellis Robinson IV and Daniel Harris — competing to start at cornerback opposite of veteran Daylen Everette.

The running back stable is deep, but there can only be one starter — who will it be? The receiver room is also deep with talent, but which two — or three, or four — will be on the field for the first snap?

The right guard starting position on the offensive line appears to be an area of competition with freshman Juan Gaston making a push.

It will also be interesting to see how Georgia’s front seven ultimately plays out, with Cole’s role of particular note.