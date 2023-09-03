Tennessee-Martin
7
Final
48
Georgia
  • UMass Minutemen
    14
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    59
    Buffalo Bulls
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
    23
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    3
    Boise State Broncos
    19
    Final
    (10) Washington Huskies
    56
  • Navy Midshipmen
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    42
    UTEP Miners
    14
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    17
    Ohio Bobcats
    13
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    20
    UMass Minutemen
    41
    Final
    New Mexico State Aggies
    30
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game. This 3-hour tailgate includes two hours of cruising on the river and one …
clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — Carson Beck called his shot on Saturday night, predicting Georgia’s 98-yard, third-quarter scoring drive before he ran on the field.

Beck connected with walk-on Mekhi Mews for a 54-yard TD pass en route to the Bulldogs 48-7 win over FCS-level UT-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia’s new starting quarterback finished the night 21-of-31 passing for 294 yards with a passing touchdown and a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

“I feel good, I mean, to come out with a win,” Beck said on the telecast. “Our defense played really well. We started off a little rocky, you know, but we kind of settled in and started picking it up in the second half, so I’m super excited.”

Most importantly for Beck: No turnovers and good decision making throughout most all of the night.

“Carson is finding a rhythm and throwing the football downfield with accuracy,” said Georgia Radio Network analyst Eric Zeier, himself a former UGA quarterback who finished his career the SEC’s all-time leading passer.

“Even when he has missed, he’s doing a good job with his footwork and throwing the ball in the right places.”

The 48-7 victory over UT-Martin was a win for Beck in more than one respect, as he weathered frustrating situations and bounced back from plays

Brock Vandagriff impresses

Vandagriff proved he’s ready for prime time, too, engineering an explosive scoring drive on his second series.

Mews had 3 catches for 75 yards including a 54-yard TD catch in addition to handling return duties with two punt returns for 19 yards and a 31-yard kick return in addition.

Jones had 3 carries for 5 yards and 4 catches for 25 yards.

