ATHENS — Carson Beck called his shot on Saturday night, predicting Georgia’s 98-yard, third-quarter scoring drive before he ran on the field.

Beck connected with walk-on Mekhi Mews for a 54-yard TD pass en route to the Bulldogs 48-7 win over FCS-level UT-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia’s new starting quarterback finished the night 21-of-31 passing for 294 yards with a passing touchdown and a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

“I feel good, I mean, to come out with a win,” Beck said on the telecast. “Our defense played really well. We started off a little rocky, you know, but we kind of settled in and started picking it up in the second half, so I’m super excited.”