ATLANTA — Georgia is ready to make itself right at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday with a familiar foe across the field.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs will tackle No. 2 Texas at 4 p.m. with a legacy on the line, and beyond that, a first-round College Football Playoff bye and trip to the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl.

There’s a chance Georgia could face the Longhorns yet again in New Orleans — as DawgNation reported back in September — depending on how the CFP bracket shakes out when it’s revealed at noon on Sunday.

This is the fourth-straight SEC championship game appearance for the Bulldogs, who also opened the season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 34-3 win over Clemson.

The familiarity with the stadium, and an expected partisan crowd, are just a couple of reasons to believe Coach Kirby Smart is going to win what would be his third SEC Championship since taking over the program in 2016.

Here are three other reasons to believe the Bulldogs will upset Texas on Saturday:

Beck is back

Quarterback Carson Beck has been on fire since a 28-10 loss at Ole Miss effectively put the Georgia season on the ropes.

Beck is 73-of-114 for 941 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions and he has rushed 15 times for 47 yards — minus three sacks. Beck had carries of 10 yards or more in each of the three games, often, at clutch times.

Solid quarterback play is a must in championship game situations, and Beck has providing that and something extra since adding the ability to run to his arsenal.

Smile, Smael

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon —one of only four position starters remaining from the 2022 national title game — is playing his best football after a 13-tackle effort against Georgia Tech, according to Smart.

Mondon, like Beck, has been on fire since the Tennessee game when he flashed all over the field, the injured foot that slowed him earlier this season and all of last, finally healed.

Having a war horse like Mondon on the field makes a difference — and a desperate one at that, as Mondon looks to put himself back on the NFL radar and raise his draft stock.

Texas QB Quandary

Steve Sarkisian finds himself in a tricky situation with veteran QB Quinn Ewers and rising star Arch Manning at his disposal.

Ewers has performed well on big stages before, but Manning possesses great running ability and unlimited potential, a legend destined to be made.

Georgia got to Ewers earlier this year, leading Sarkisian to pull Ewers in the second quarter and insert Manning.

Ewers re-entered in the third quarter, and the Longhorns closed to 23-15 before Beck responded with a touchdown drive of his own and the UGA defense slammed the door the remainder of the game.

It’s a sure thing Ewers remembers being pulled, and just as surely there will be Longhorns fans who want to see Manning replace him as soon as Texas runs into trouble.