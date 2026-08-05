ATHENS — Kirby Smart will stand behind the podium in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall on Wednesday answering questions on the brink of his 11th season as Georgia’s head coach.

The Bulldogs enter the 2026 campaign as the two-time defending SEC champs, appearing in the past five — and eight of the past nine — league title games.

The respect for Georgia football is evident, as UGA has opened ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, tops among SEC teams.

A look at UGA’s record against Top 25 teams, Per On3’s Chris Low, shows why Smart and his program have earned so much respect:

• Georgia 23-7

• Alabama 17-9

• Ohio State 14-9

• Oregon 12-11

• Texas 12-14

• Michigan 10-11

• Notre Dame 9-10

• Texas Tech 9-10

• Southern Cal 9-15

• TCU 7-9

Georgia is always working to win championships, but as Smart has shared before, the so-called “puzzle” is different with each team as talent and trends shift from year to year.

Here are five of the most burning questions the team has to answer in fall drills leading up to the opening game Sept. 5 at Sanford Stadium against FCS opponent Tennessee State:

1. Who is catching the football?

It has been well documented that five of Georgia’s six most productive pass catchers have moved on, leaving second-year Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys as the top returner with 18 catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Bulldogs added Georgia Tech transfer receiver Isiah Canion, a 6-foot-4 target who had 33 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets last season, and Lawson Luckie (15 catches, 158 yards, four TDs) returns to lead a talented tight ends room that includes rising talent Elyiss Williams.

Smart invested heavily in retention, with sophomores Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley expected to bloom, as they are two of the more highly rated prospects recruited to the position in recent years.

Zachariah Branch leaves big shoes to fill after setting the UGA single-season mark for receptions. The rising Atlanta Falcons’ rookie proved clutch and explosive after the catch, displaying traits insiders hope Sacovie White-Helton can emulate.

2. How will the O-line shake out?

Many say this will be one of the most powerful offensive lines in the nation, even as it is unsettled who will be on the first unit.

Senior veteran Earnest Greene lll appears a strong favorite to take over at left tackle for first-round pick Monroe Freeling, with sophomore Dontrell Glover at left guard and preseason All-American Drew Bobo at center.

The right side of the line is in question with powerful sophomore Juan Gaston capable of playing right tackle or right guard, depending on the level of play from junior right tackle Jahzare Jackson and freshman right guard Zykie Helton.

3. What about the quarterbacks?

It starts with returning starter Gunner Stockton and the strides he has taken growing comfortable in the offense with his progressions, footwork, pocket presence and ability to throw over the middle and downfield.

Stockton had the ultimate high-percentage safety valve last season with Branch, but with that ultimate weapon missing, he will need to rely on multiple targets via presnap reads to carry the same efficiency this season. The backup job is also in question with redshirt sophomore Ryan Puglisi the assumed — but not concrete — second-string QB entering fall camp.

Stockton has mentioned the work he has done on his body to maintain his health this season, as his scrambling tendencies have opened him up for contact.

4. How will Mike Bobo scheme offense?

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has a proven track record of high offensive production, but with a relatively new receiving corps and somewhat unproven backfield, there will be challenges.

Georgia is heavily invested in Nate Frazier, who despite adequate upside has not proven consistent. Chauncey Bowens is another high-ceiling, middle-floor back who has flashed talent but sometimes disappeared.

UGA likes the speed of Dwight Phillips Jr., but he has not always been a tough player to bring down. Bo Walker was a celebrated freshman last season who many expect to make a jump, while incoming freshman Jae Lamar has opened eyes.

The Bulldogs look to improve on their No. 31 national rank in rushing a season ago, when they averaged 182 yards per game on the ground.

The tight ends room has established talent, but there are also potential breakthrough receiving threats in Jaden Reddell, Ethan Barbour, Williams and freshman Kaiden Prothro.

5. What will Chris Cole’s defensive usage be?

Chris Cole is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound chess piece for coordinator Glenn Schumann. He can help with the pass rush or drop into pass coverage.

Like many other situations, UGA must settle on a lineup — or personnel packages — that maximize the usage of its talent and depth at various positions.

Wherever the Bulldogs decide to line up Cole, he’ll need to be productive for the defense to flourish as many expect.