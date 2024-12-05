ATHENS — The Georgia football SEC Championship Game rematch with Texas will be filled with compelling storylines when the teams kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Can the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs complete a comeback season that saw them run the gauntlet of what was arguably the most difficult SEC schedule in modern era history?

Or will the No. 2-ranked Longhorns lay claim to SEC superiority in their first season in the high-powered league and avenge their only defeat (30-15) of the season?

DawgNation reached out to Austin American-Statesman beat writer David Eckert to answer some questions about the upcoming game from a Texas perspective:

1. What and when is the likelihood we will see Arch Manning at quarterback for Texas against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and what would be the determining factors?

DE: There’s always the chance that Manning’s appearance in the Texas A&M game was a smokescreen, but I’d be very surprised if we didn’t see him in similar spots to last week. Texas used him for three snaps in the red zone, and one of them ended in a 15-yard touchdown run. Quinn Ewers, Texas’ starting QB, has limited athleticism to begin with, and that’s been compounded further by an ankle injury suffered against Kentucky. Manning has premium athleticism for the position, and the red zone, where a little misdirection can go a long way, is a great spot to let that fly. Steve Sarkisian had previously expressed reluctance to install a package to get Manning some touches, but I don’t see him putting that bandage back on now that he’s ripped it off.

2. Texas had two turnovers, a blocked punt and missed field goal in its 17-7 win over Texas A&M, but is this still a team that’s ascending?

DE: That’s tough to say. This team’s progression hasn’t been linear as the season has progressed. The Longhorns’ defense has been consistently dominant, and, for my money, it’s the best in the country, but the other two phases have had serious problems. The offense has moved the ball efficiently for most of the season, but it gives the ball away way too much, with 19 turnovers on the season. And, if you buy into the efficiency metrics, Texas’ special teams unit is one of the worst in the country, the Horns just haven’t played the kind of close games where that can matter.

3. Do the Longhorns have any notable injuries, if so, what, and what are the potential ramifications?

DE: We already touched on Ewers’ ankle. I’m sure he’ll play barring a new issue, but that’s still going to be a factor this week. The other guy to watch is left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who left the A&M game in the first half and was later seen on the sidelines in a walking boot. He might be the first tackle off the board in the draft next spring, so that’s a huge, huge loss if he can’t go. Redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby looked great in his place last week, but Georgia is a different proposition.

4. What do you project to be the biggest vulnerabilities of the Georgia offense/defense and the Texas offense/defense?

DE: I’m interested to see if Georgia can run the ball against this Texas front six/seven, which ranks seventh in the country giving up just over three yards per carry. Obviously, Georgia has some injury issues at the RB spot, and Texas has been really good at taking away the running game and making its opposition one-dimensional this season. On the other side of the ball, the biggest question mark is whether the Longhorns can block the Georgia front, especially if Banks is limited or doesn’t play. The Bulldogs completely wrecked Texas’ plan with their pass rush in the first meeting this season.

5. What is the key for Texas to win the game? And, what is the key for Georgia to win the game?

DE: I think the equation is pretty similar for both teams, which are supremely talented but also flawed, as they demonstrated in wins last week. Which offense -- and, by extension, which quarterback -- makes the fewest mistakes? Both of these defenses have game-wrecking athletes. Which coaching staff can put their quarterback in a position to cope with that the best? That, to me, will decide the winner.