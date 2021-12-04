Alabama beat writer shares 3 keys for a Tide upset over Georgia in SEC championship game

ATLANTA — Former Georgia star Todd Gurley said he doesn’t “hop on flights to come to games” very often, but this game is special. “It would mean a lot,” Gurley said, asked the importance of a Georgia win in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Alabama has been our kryptonite.” The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a 6 1/2-point favorite, marking the first time the Crimson Tide (11-1) has been an underdog since the 2015 game at Georgia. Alabama won that game, 38-10.

AL.com Alabama beat writer Michael Casagrande was there that day, as Derek Henry piled up 148 yards on 26 carries. Casagrande, in breaking down the game with DawgNation, started with the uncertain (doubtful) status of 2021 Alabama leading rusher Brian Robinson to be at his best. Here are three keys for the Tide to pull an upset in today’s game: 1. Find a running game

MC: “It would start with getting a running back in the transfer portal that can play right away since their top running back, Brian Robinson, seemed to tweak a hamstring — Saban called it a muscle pull — and they had already lost two backups and has a 5-star freshman who hasn’t played all season. “So they have a running back and a linebacker who be there two and three running back options behind Trey Sanders. it’s been a run game that’s struggled, It’s been among the least productive that I’ve covered in 12 seasons at Alabama.” 2. Protect the QB MC: Protecting Bryce Young, it’s a matchup that is pretty tough for Alabama when you look at what Georgia brings in the defensive front, with their ability to get into the backfield and affect the quarterback. It’s an Alabama offensive line that is among the worst in the nation in allowing sacks and allowing tackles in the backfield. That’s about as bad as it gets.