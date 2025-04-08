ATHENS — Gunner Stockton may not be the flashiest quarterback in the SEC, but the projected Georgia starter could end up among the most efficient.

Stockton, going through his fourth spring drills session, is a known film junkie who knows the playbook and offense inside and out.

Those who have observed Stockton in the scrimmages note how quickly he gets through his progressions and his sound decision-making.

Stockton has some mobility, but he’s not the running threat Stetson Bennett llll once was, as willing and gritty as he has proven to be.

Arm strength is another positive for Stockton, who throws a good deep ball and shows decent touch around the line of scrimmage.

Stockton’s intermediate throws and ability to put balls in tight windows are adequate, but perhaps not yet on the level with former quarterback and projected NFL talent Carson Beck.

The biggest issue for Stockton, it seems, is for him to improve his release and make it quicker.

A strong, capable offensive line will help — it faltered last season, notably against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl loss.

But part of it is on Stockton to know when — and be capable — of getting rid of the ball quicker.

The Sugar Bowl was Stockton’s only start, to this point, but he still shows enough upside to be ranked in the top half of the SEC quarterbacks this season.

At least, in the “On the Beat” Way-too-Early spring SEC quarterback rankings.

Here’s how the quarterbacks rate, at this point, from this seat:

1. D.J. Lagway, Florida

Coach Billy Napier says the quarterback sets the tone in the football building, as well as on the field, and Lagway is credited — as much as anyone — for turning the Gators’ season around in 2024. Lagway is dealing with a shoulder issue this spring, but it’s not expected to require surgery.

2. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers is already drawing some Cam Newton comparisons with his size, running and playmaking ability. Sellers, like Lagway, is a noted leader, and South Carolina QB coach Mike Shula says Sellers will show progress in 2025 after winning FWAA Freshman Offensive Player of the Year honors.

3. Arch Manning, Texas

Manning has grown into his frame and has shown great athleticism, arm talent and moxie in his appearances. There’s a reason Manning was such an elite recruit, and the thought here is he will showcase his quarterback skills this season.

4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

This fifth-year quarterback has thrown for more than 5,772 career yards, including 4,052 last season with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. Nussmeier is a talented passer, and if surrounded by enough talent with a complimentary defense, he could lead LSU to an SEC Championship Game appearance.

5. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

The Vols’ starting quarterback has an electric arm and good speed once running in the open field. Iamaleava is in a Josh Heupel offense that has proven capable of putting up big numbers when the supporting cast is in place. This is a high ceiling player with great things ahead.

6. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Talk about a playmaker, talk about a leader … it’s hard not to be impressed with Pavia, who is listed as being 6-foot-tall and 207 pounds. Pavia is a team captain, was the AP Newcomer of the Year last season and earned AP All-SEC second-team honors last season. Pavia led Vanderbilt to wins over Alabama and Auburn last season.

7. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Stockton came into the SEC Championship Game down 6-3 at halftime and rallied the Bulldogs to a 22-19 overtime win. Stockton was 12-of-16 passing for 71 yards with an interception but came up big when it mattered most.

8. Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

The redshirt freshman appeared in only nine games last season, with modest 19-of-32 passing numbers that netted 282 yards and 2 touchdowns. But Simmons’ talents are evident, and with Lane Kiffin coaching him up, big things could be ahead this season.