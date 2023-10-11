clock iconclock icon
Brock Bowers leads streaking Georgia into record books
ATHENS —Georgia sits as the favorites to win the national championship halfway through the season, and Brock Bowers is eighth among Heisman Trophy contenders, per the Caesars …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football ‘not sleepwalking anymore,’ deserves No. 1 ranking
ATHENS — Georgia football has been ranked No. 1 for so long that it has become a matter of breaking down the number of No. 1 votes received from one week to the next, it …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops compares ‘Absolute freak’ Brock Bowers to …
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t hearing any “outside noise” when asked about hearing his name mentioned with the Heisman Trophy.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia appears ‘more vulnerable’ to Kentucky columnist but worthy of No. …
ATHENS — Kentucky is bringing power football and a perfect record to Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, intent on taking over the SEC East Division.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Carson Beck dishes on taking shots, ‘comfortability’ in Georgia offense
ATHENS — Carson Beck is ready to take teams deep under the right circumstances, but the Georgia quarterback notes he can’t do it alone.
Mike Griffith
