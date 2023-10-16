clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tim Tebow makes plea to Heisman Trophy voters on behalf of Brock Bowers
ATHENS — It’s a given that Brock Bowers — or any other non-quarterback — will need help from the college football hype machine to have any shot at winning the Heisman Trophy.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brock Bowers leads streaking Georgia into record books
ATHENS —Georgia sits as the favorites to win the national championship halfway through the season, and Brock Bowers is eighth among Heisman Trophy contenders, per the Caesars …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football ‘not sleepwalking anymore,’ deserves No. 1 ranking
ATHENS — Georgia football has been ranked No. 1 for so long that it has become a matter of breaking down the number of No. 1 votes received from one week to the next, it …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops compares ‘Absolute freak’ Brock Bowers to …
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t hearing any “outside noise” when asked about hearing his name mentioned with the Heisman Trophy.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia appears ‘more vulnerable’ to Kentucky columnist but worthy of No. …
ATHENS — Kentucky is bringing power football and a perfect record to Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, intent on taking over the SEC East Division.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football continues historic run at No. 1 in AP Top 25

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Monroe Freeling: How the true freshman stepped in to stabilize OL …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Banged-up Georgia football team tops Coaches Poll heading into bye …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia-Vanderbilt injury updates include Ladd McConkey, Kendall …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Georgia QB Carson Beck reacts to Brock Bowers injury, …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.