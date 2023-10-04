clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops compares ‘Absolute freak’ Brock Bowers to …
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t hearing any “outside noise” when asked about hearing his name mentioned with the Heisman Trophy.
Mike Griffith
Georgia appears ‘more vulnerable’ to Kentucky columnist but worthy of No. …
ATHENS — Kentucky is bringing power football and a perfect record to Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, intent on taking over the SEC East Division.
Mike Griffith
Carson Beck dishes on taking shots, ‘comfortability’ in Georgia offense
ATHENS — Carson Beck is ready to take teams deep under the right circumstances, but the Georgia quarterback notes he can’t do it alone.
Mike Griffith
Alabama radio host: Georgia ‘making it boring’ with football dominance
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s version of Georgia football looks a lot like the old style Alabama teams of yesteryear, per one Tuscaloosa radio analyst.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart braces for Auburn road trip: ‘It will be one helluva …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has been an opposing player or coach at Auburn 11 times, twice as a Georgia safety, three times as the UGA head coach, once as an LSU assistant and five …
Mike Griffith
What Kirby Smart said about Kentucky as Bulldogs continue practice

Connor Riley
ESPN calls out ‘biggest weakness’ for Georgia football

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart encouraged by injury recovery of Javon Bullard, Kendall …

Connor Riley
Georgia football trusts its plan for linebacker Jalon Walker: ‘He’s …

Connor Riley
Ryan Puglisi: The key area where the Georgia football QB commit wants …

Jeff Sentell
