How much pressure will Georgia quarterback Carson Beck feel to perform well at G-Day Game?

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said this spring that he embraces pressure, and according to one former QB that’s a very good thing. The two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs will finish spring drills with the annual G-Day Game at 4 o’clock this afternoon at Sanford Stadium. RELATED: Allure of the unknown at G-Day: What is Brock Vandagriff?

Beck is the most experienced Georgia quarterback on the roster and has been splitting first-team reps with Brock Vandagriff throughout spring drills. Coach Kirby Smart has indicated repeatedly that the quarterback competition won’t be settled until next fall.

That said, it’s a sure bet that Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will be taking notes on how each of the quarterbacks respond to playing in front of tens of thousands of people and a live ESPN2 television audience. GRIFFITH COLUMN: The G-Day priorities each of the Georgia quarterbacks “I hate to say it, but there is definitely a lot more pressure on Carson than the other two guys,” said former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, a three-year starter who led the Bulldogs to an SEC title and three straight Top 10 finishes.

KIRBY’S WORDS: Why Georgia offensive identity is on hold under Mike Bobo “The way it goes in that room right now, everyone is looking at Carson to be the guy,” Fromm said on DawgNation Daily on Tuesday, “and sadly, enough that’s where the pressure is going to be.” Georgia fans responding to an unscientific Internet poll indicated that Vandagriff, perceived to be the No. 2 entering spring drills, was the player they were most curious to see play in the G-Day Game. “If I’m Brock, or if I’m Gunner (Stockton), I’m going to go out and play free and play my game,” Fromm said. Smart has publicly downplayed the results of past G-Day Games in press conferences, but Fromm revealed the head coach does place great value on it. “I think the nature of G-Day and what the players are going to think about it, everything is coming from Coach Smart, and he thinks a ton of this game,” said Fromm, who played at Georgia from 2017-2019.