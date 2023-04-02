Georgia Scrimmage One report: Carson Beck 3 TD passes, 3 interceptions, Javon Bullard Pick-6

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck typified the “ebbs and flows” Kirby Smart spoke of the team’s first spring scrimmage, throwing three touchdown passes but also three interceptions, per those in attendance. RELATED: Kirby makes clear what he wants -- and doesn’t want -- from QB position in 2023 Smart is among the coaches who do not allow impartial media members to observe, but there are plenty of others on the scrimmage guest list and word travels fast with all the passion and interest surrounding the juggernaut Smart has built.

Beck, the most experienced of the returning quarterbacks and the perceived favorite to win the starting job, got off to a hot start and looked the part early. Beck exhibited a good pocket presence and an ability to move around and throw the ball effectively, per Smart.

But Beck's confidence gave way to what Smart referred to as "poor decisions," including a Pick-6 that safety Javon Bullard returned for a touchdown. Smart has said decision-making will be the biggest key in the quarterback competition, Brock Vandagriff also had three touchdown passes but did not throw any interceptions.

Vandagriff, observers noted, was not as fluid going through progressions as Beck, but he was also not as careless with the football. Instead, Vandagriff showed he was more eager to tuck and run, as Jake Fromm once described him as a bigger, more athletic version of Stetson Bennett. Smart said he was impressed with Vandagriff in the two-minute drill, though observers noted the neither quarterback was particularly impressive on third downs. Gunner Stockton, while athletic and strong-armed, was notably not as smooth operating the offense. He continues to work with the twos while Beck and Vandagriff split reps with the ones, as Smart noted.