clock icon
clock icon
1 minute ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest On the Beat
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
October 15, 2025
Lane Kiffin eager for ‘elite’ opportunity to beat Georgia football
Kirby Smart likes to say “you’re either elite or you’re not,” and Lane Kiffin agrees, to the extent that’s the challenge he’s putting before himself and his Ole Miss football …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
October 14, 2025
Georgia football growing up, run game and experience pivotal against Ole …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone there’s only one sure way to keep Ole Miss from scoring, and that’s to keep the Rebels’ explosive offense off the field.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
October 10, 2025
Does Auburn coach Hugh Freeze need to beat Georgia to keep his job?
ATHENS — Hugh Freeze said Wednesday he’s not paying attention to rumblings that he is “coaching for his job” when Auburn plays host to Georgia on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
October 9, 2025
Kirby Smart: ‘Be careful’ moving games off campus for NIL dollars
ATHENS — College football NIL dollars are likely coming to — or, perhaps, “through” — a stadium near you.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
October 8, 2025
ESPN projection: Georgia could face Carson Beck in College Football Playoff
ATHENS — Georgia football vs. Carson Beck in the College Football Playoff is among the scenarios floating in the universe amid what has been an unpredictable season.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment