ATHENS — Pressure is mounting as the four-team College Football Playoff field is approaching.

“We’re sitting on six total undefeated teams, five in the top five,” CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan said, asked by DawgNation about Georgia’s hold on the No. 1 spot after beating No. 21 Tennessee by four touchdowns on the road last Saturday.

The Bulldogs held the No. 1 spot with that 38-10 win over the Vols last Saturday, with unbeatens Ohio State, Michigan, Washington and Florida State rounding out the Top 5.

Georgia, it seems, separated itself this week with the sort of impressive road win it had been lacking.

“As we talked about it in the room, Tennessee scores on their first offensive play and, whatever it is, 105,000 or 110,000, people are going crazy,” Corrigan said.

“To see Georgia score on six of their first eight possessions was incredibly impressive. It was incredibly impressive.”

UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach, while Bulldogs’ quarterback Carson Beck is rapidly moving up NFL draft boards.

The focus for Georgia this week is on a 7:30 p.m. game at Georgia Tech, which players have explained is a source of pride for the Bulldogs.

Coach Kirby Smart has talked about the need for the team to improve each week, and that doesn’t figure to change.

The CFP Committee, it’s worth noting, approaches each week with a “clean sheet” when ranking teams.

But for now, Corrigan and his 13-member committee sound all-in on Georgia football.

“I think there’s a lot of really good football teams in the country right now, and they (Georgia) is certainly one of them,” Corrigan said, “But not only one of them they’re the team that we believe is the best team in the country right now.”

The Georgia-Georgia Tech matchup isn’t the only SEC-ACC rivalry showdown the CFP will be closely watching.

Corrigan was pressed for why Washington jumped Florida State in the top five, many suspecting the season-ending injury to Seminoles’ star QB Jordan Travis played a role.

“… With regards to them going from 4 to 5, as we said earlier, it had a lot to do with Washington — it had everything to do with Washington as we were looking at it,” Corrigan said, referring to the Huskies getting a road win at No. 16 Oregon State.

“We’re going to close the books here in a little bit on Week 12 and then move on to Week 13 and see how they play against Florida.”