1 minute ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest On the Beat
1 minute ago
Chris Cole brings ‘insane amount of energy’ to Georgia defense from all …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows the potential for football greatness when he sees it, and Chris Cole continues to show most all of the characteristics entering his sophomore …
Mike Griffith
1 hour ago
Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie emerging as team leader, ready for …
ATHENS — Lawson Luckie is one of Georgia’s prime candidates for a break-out season, but the Bulldogs’ tight end has bigger goals in mind for Saturday.
Mike Griffith
August 26, 2025
Kirby Smart on Georgia’s primary opponent ‘it’s going to be us every week’
ATHENS — The Georgia football coaching staff started preparing for the Bulldogs’ opening opponent, Marshall, last week.
Mike Griffith
August 25, 2025
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Hall ready to provide healthy lift to …
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Hall is ready to be back in the middle of the action after watching most of the Bulldogs’ games last season from the sideline while …
Mike Griffith
August 25, 2025
The 3 things that will determine 2025 Georgia football season
ATHENS — It’s officially “Game Week” for the Georgia Bulldogs with Kirby Smart on the brink of his 10th season leading the program.
Mike Griffith
