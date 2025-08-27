clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Chris Cole brings ‘insane amount of energy’ to Georgia defense from all …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows the potential for football greatness when he sees it, and Chris Cole continues to show most all of the characteristics entering his sophomore …
Mike Griffith
Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie emerging as team leader, ready for …
ATHENS — Lawson Luckie is one of Georgia’s prime candidates for a break-out season, but the Bulldogs’ tight end has bigger goals in mind for Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart on Georgia’s primary opponent ‘it’s going to be us every week’
ATHENS — The Georgia football coaching staff started preparing for the Bulldogs’ opening opponent, Marshall, last week.
Mike Griffith
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Hall ready to provide healthy lift to …
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Hall is ready to be back in the middle of the action after watching most of the Bulldogs’ games last season from the sideline while …
Mike Griffith
The 3 things that will determine 2025 Georgia football season
ATHENS — It’s officially “Game Week” for the Georgia Bulldogs with Kirby Smart on the brink of his 10th season leading the program.
Mike Griffith
