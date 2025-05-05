Collegiate athletics are on the verge of taking the next step with the House vs. NCAA settlement case on the verge of final aproval.

A new proposal came out of meetings between power conference and NCAA leadership last week, per Yahoo! Sports, that could satisfy Judge Claudia Wilken’s request to grandfather in roster limitations as part of the landmark settlement.

Wilken, on April 23, declared this Wednesday the deadline for attorneys to file a brief that would address the roster limit deadline issue to the court’s satisfaction for the settlement to receive approval.

Many believed the roster limitations originally proposed in the settlement would go into place at the pre-determined date of July 1 after Wilken, a U.S. District Judge in California, preliminarily approved the settlement last fall.

But then in the April 7 final approval hearing, Wilken followed up on concerns she’d had with the roster limitations — not wanting to see some 5,000 current student-athletes lose their place on teams on one fell swoop — and asked that provision of the settlement be modified to allow roster limitations to go in place in phases, over time.

By then, however, schools and student athletes had begun taking steps to meet the roster restriction stipulations listed in the original settlement proposal.

In many places, many of the walk-ons previously rostered in sports not in season had been cut or taken it upon themselves to move on to opportunities in other programs.

Athletic departments also took steps to revise budgets and adjust staff with the originally proposed roster limitations taken into consideration.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades, the new CFP selection committee chairman, explained in the Yahoo article the complications caused by Wilken’s request.

“It makes it difficult because there are institutions — including ourselves — that have already had conversations with head coaches about roster limits and some of those coaches have already had conversations with those particular individual student-athletes,” Rhoades told Yahoo! Sports last week at CFP meetings in Dallas. “How do you go back to do that?

“What will be interesting moving forward is, is this is a mandated grandfather-in or is it optional and each school will choose how to do that?”

The other major components to the pending settlement include:

• the NCAA distributing $2.77 billion in back pay to former Division I collegiate athletes who competed since 2016 to compensate them for the usage of their name, image and likeness (NIL) and,

• a proposed “cap” of $20.5 million to be distributed annually among the schools’ current student-athletes for usage of their NIL. The pool or “cap”, per the settlement, would increase 4 percent each year during the 10-year agreement.

The settlement is designed to be a revenue sharing model, with the $20.5 million estimated to be roughly 22-percent of the average power conference school’s athletic department revenue.

The settlement includes stipulations for student-athletes to be eligible to make additional “fair market” business deals outside of the “cap.” Those deals will be evaluated by third-party independent auditor Deloitte.

There are still some questions as to how Deloitte, a multinational network which also provides financial, risk and tax consulting, will evaluate the so-called “fair market” value and validity of the deals student-athletes’ and/or their agents negotiate.

The elimination of scholarship limits — accompanied by roster limits — are also part of the settlement.

The good news for student-athletes that comes with that provision of the pending settlement is that it opens the door for more student-athletes to be on full scholarships instead of the sort of partial scholarships currently prevalent in non-revenue sports.

None of the stipulations, however, will go into place until Wilken issues her approval, making the proposed brief paramount to collegiate athletics taking its next step.