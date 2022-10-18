Former college stars turned TV analysts David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit move Tennessee ahead of Georgia
Herbstreit, as most know, was a quarterback at Ohio State (1989-1993) before becoming the face of College GameDay and entertaining millions of fans the past
Georgia, meanwhile, was taking care of business with a 55-0 homecoming win over Vanderbilt.
To be fair, the Bulldogs haven’t always looked like the No. 1 team with sputtering offensive moments against Samford, Kent State, Missouri and Auburn.
Former SEC coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on Ingles “On The Beat” Show on Monday night and all but guaranteed Smart will have Georgia ready for Florida and Tennessee.
The Bulldogs have a bye this week before traveling to play Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 29 and playing host to Tennessee on Nov. 5.
Road trips to Mississippi State and Kentucky follow for Georgia before the annual game against Georgia Tech.
One thing for certain, there are plenty of opinions and much more build-up to come for the rest of the season.